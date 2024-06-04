Ghana: Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin Granted Gh¢50,000 Bail By Court

Lilwin is scheduled to return to court on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

Ghanaian actor and comic, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, has been granted a GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties by the Asokore Mampong District Court following his arrest on Monday, June 3, 2024.

The actor was arrested by officers from the Manhyia Divisional Command's Motor Traffic and Transport Department shortly after being discharged from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. The prosecution informed the court that the investigation was still ongoing and emphasised the importance of the accused being available whenever needed.

Lil Win has been charged with dangerous driving and negligently causing harm.

Margaret Adjei-Twum, Lilwin's attorney, argued for bail on the grounds that her client, who suffered injuries including internal bleeding, required medical attention. She assured the court that Lilwin, as a well-known individual, would not flee. She also stated that despite Lilwin's incomplete recovery, the police had pursued the case in court. Lilwin is scheduled to return to court on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

- Advertisement -The actor was arrested after being involved in an accident that killed a three-year-old boy on May 25, 2024, in Amakom, Kumasi. The accident occurred a few hours before the premiere of his self-produced film "A Country Called Ghana."

According to witnesses at the scene, Lilwin crashed into the car carrying Nana Yaw and his father, while driving at top speed in his Mercedes Benz C300. A few days after the tragic accident, three-year-old Nana Yaw succumbed to his wounds and died while receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

In a statement made public last week, Lilwin disputed claims made by the deceased's family that he ignored the accident victims and went to his movie premiere the day after the incident. The actor showed up for his movie's premiere the same night the accident happened, despite his injuries. He later apologised to the bereaved family for his "insensitive comment," and postponed his movie premiere in Sunyani in honour of the deceased.

According to ongoing reports the actor who doubles as a musician, is likely to be processed in court.