Nigeria: Emir of Gwandu Congratulates Sanusi On His Reinstatement As Emir of Kano

4 June 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bashir Bello

The Emir of Gwandu, Maj. Gen. Muhammadu Ilyasu Bashir (retd), has conveyed his felicitations to the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, on his reinstatement by the Kano State government.

In a statement under his seal, he lauded the reinstatement as well-deserved, acknowledging Emir Sanusi's profound discernment and sagacity.

The emir, who also presides as the chairman of the Kebbi Emirs council, beseeched divine providence from Allah to bestow upon him the strength and wisdom necessary to govern with impartiality and prudence.

Furthermore, the Emir drew attention to the recent unrest in Kano as superfluous, urging individuals to embrace serenity for the common good.

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State reinstated Malam Muhammadu Sanusi as the Emir of Kano last month subsequent to his ousting by the former governor of Kano, Abdullah Umar Ganduje.

