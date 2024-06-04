Ghana: Mahama Accuses EC, NPP for Alleged Conspiracy in Voter Transfer Exercise

According to the former president, the Electoral Commission's decision to exclude political party agents from observing the voter transfer exercise is evidence to unfairly influence the outcome of the 2024 election in favor of the ruling party (NPP).

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has urged officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) to stop working in the interest of the New Patriotic Party(NPP)

Mr. Mahama emphasized the need for them to work within their legal authority.

"I challenge the EC leadership to live up to its expected mandate and stop working in the interest of the ruling party," he posted on Facebook, June 3, 2024.

According to the former president, the Electoral Commission's decision to exclude political party agents from observing the voter transfer exercise is evidence to unfairly influence the outcome of the 2024 election in favor of the ruling party (NPP).

"The Electoral Commission's decision not to allow agents of political parties to observe the ongoing voter transfer exercise points to only one reason-- the EC's avowed determination to aid the ruling NPP in stealing the outcome of the 2024 elections. But as I have continued to repeat, and did the past weekend in Tongo, this collusion between the EC and the NPP will not work. They will fail!" Mr. Mahama said

He also noted that the EC's reversal of the IPAC decision to allow political party agents to observe the vote transfer exercise did not surprise him

"I am not surprised that the NPP and the EC quickly reversed a collective decision taken at an IPAC meeting last week to have political party agents present at the district offices for the transfer exercise," he said.

He also claims that the ruling NPP is attempting to manipulate voter transfers to boost its parliamentary election chances.

"The NPP knows and internally admits that it will lose the 2024 presidential elections. We also know that, as a last resort, it seeks to deploy gerrymandering during this voter transfer period to improve its chances in the parliamentary elections in the erroneous belief that it may rely on that to affect its presidential votes. Again, they will fail because that strategy will not work," he said.

According to Mahama, his party has a list of some selected constituencies across the country where the ruling government is looking siphoning votes from.

"We have in our possession a long list of constituencies in the Ashanti and Eastern Regions and selected places in Greater Accra and other regions where the NPP is seeking to transfer thousands of voters from their strongholds to offset the NDC's gains in constituencies we control," he added.

He emphasized that Ghanaians have determined to vote out President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia in the upcoming December 7, election.

"Ghanaians have already decided to vote Akufo-Addo and Bawumia out because of the unprecedented hardships they are faced with due to their economic mismanagement and deep-seated corruption," he said.

He uged his party to remain vigilant despite potential collusion between the Electoral Commission and the NPP, the NPP will still lose the election.

"I am certain that no amount of collusion between the Electoral Commission and the NPP canrescue the NPP on December 07, 2024. We have instructed our party at all levels to continue to be present and observe the transfer process," he urged.