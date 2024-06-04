Gambia Participates Wants Consensus Building On the Constitution, but...

It is obvious to every Gambian that over one hundred million dalasi was spent on the whole process of crafting a draft constitution for the consideration of the National Assembly in 2020.

Since it failed to proceed beyond the second reading in 2020, only the National Assembly could have revived its consideration by revoking their previous decision within what was permissible by the Standing Orders. When that process also failed it was made clear that the draft constitution was a working document that can be accepted wholesale as a new government bill for the consideration of the National Assembly.

It is now the government that should not waste time in bringing the bill to the National Assembly. It is also the duty of the members of the National Assembly to allow the bill to go beyond the second reading to the committee stage and thus enable all opinions to be heard on consensus building. This is the way forward and it should be pursued without delay.