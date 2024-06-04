Liberia: CDC Representative Provides International Scholarships, Others to Constituents

Montserrado County district # 16 Representative Dixon Seeboe has officially launched an empowerment foundation, with the awarding of six international academic scholarships to constituents from his district.

Lawmaker Seeboe is the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Ways, Means and Finance. He is representing the people of district # 16 in the 55th National Legislature on the ticket of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

The foundation named and styled Seeboe Empowerment Foundation was launched at a ceremony held in the Borough of New Kru Town on the Bushrod Island, outside Monrovia on Monday, June 3.

The six recipients of the scholarships to obtain first and Master's degrees in Rwanda include: Joe Wheagar, Jimmy M. Wahlo, Siaffa O. Sombai, Solomon N. Lewis and Moses Weah.

The scholarship covers payment of fees, accommodation, feeding and per diem.

Speaking during the ceremony, Representative Seeboe disclosed that the scholarships were awarded to the beneficiaries in fulfilling of his promise made during the campaign period of the 2023 general and presidential elections.

He said a vetting process was carried out following the receipt of applications and thorough scrutiny of the beneficiaries.

He attributed his decision to invest in human resource capacity building in the Borough to the negative stereotyping of citizens hailing from there.

Representative Seeboe recalled that in the past sons and daughters from the Borough were considered as "useless people", but he has chosen to change the negative branding by providing educational opportunities to desiring constituents.

He vowed not to disappoint those who elected him to the helm of power.

The CDC lawmaker also promised to provide empowerment, educational and other opportunities to deserving individuals from other political parties in the district.

Representative Seeboe emphasized that the elections are over; and as such, it is now time for him to work with everyone, regardless of political affiliation to move the district forward in terms of development.

"During the campaign, we said we will empower our people and we will elevate our scholarship by making sure we put people's children in plane to go and get their BSc and Master degrees. Today, that campaign promise, we are about to start it. About six persons' bags are packed today and they will be leaving to go to the airport right after this promise for studies in Rwanda."

He challenged the recipients to avoid pleasantries and take their lessons seriously if they must have a better future and contribute to the development of their country.

He said though he does not hold any personal relationship with parents of those who received the scholarships, the beneficiaries should focus on their studies to bring proud to their parents.

"As you leave today, you are only going to learn. When you get up in the morning, afternoon and night, open your book."

Representative Seeboe further announced that about 20 teachers will benefit from a scheme named Teachers Go To School program to acquire degrees in educational disciplines.

He stated that this would help ensure that teachers are fully equipped to be able to mold the minds of students in the district.

He assured them that they would stay to advance their studies upon acquiring their first and master degrees.

"We want to make sure that we have serious teachers having BSC or AA degrees teaching our students. You may have voted or campaign against me, but in spite you are a teacher, I will ensure that you go to school so others can see that in our district, irrespective of politics, we don't hold it against people. God has blessed us and we are sharing his blessings."

He further provided loan to about 50 women in the district, with each recipient walking away with the amount of L$30,000.

He recalled that though the empowerment program was not successful in the past, the manner and form in which the beneficiaries pay-back would afford them another opportunity to receive or create space for others to benefit.

Representative Seeboe observed that the loan would enable the beneficiaries, especially single mothers, to become self-productive.

He said it would encourage them to establish or grow their respective businesses to be able send their children to school or universities.

He further distributed hundreds of helmets and reflective jackets to commercial motorcyclists.

Representative Seeboe used the occasion to announce the resumption of his grade school scholarship program, which benefitted about 300 students every academic year during his first term.