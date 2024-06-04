Nigeria: Tinubu, FG Team On Minimum Wage Meet in Aso Rock

Abuja — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu on Tuesday met with the representatives of the Federal Government team on the Tripartite Committee on New National Minimum Wage at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President's meeting with the government representatives on minimum wage came about an hour before the resumption of negotiation between the organised labour and the federal government.

Those that met with the President were the Minister of Finance and coordinating minister of the economy, Wale Edun, the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha and the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company limited, CEO NNPCL, Melee Kyari.

The meeting may not be unconnected to the ongoing strike embarked upon by the organized labour over the non conclusion of negotiation on the new minimum wage and the demand for the reversal of the increase of electricity tariff.

It is expected that the team will brief the President on the ongoing negotiation and get his commitment on a new offer after the labour had rejected the government N60, 000.

Recall that on Friday before the organised labour comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, declared indefinite strike that commenced on Monday, June 3, it had stated that the federal government team had reported that they were unable to reach the President, hence, they could not make fresh offer beyond the initial N60,000.

Following the effectiveness of the strike, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume had met in his office with the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, President, Comrade Festus Osifo alongside other representatives of the labour movement.

After the meeting , it was announced that President Tinubu has agreed to increase the minimum wage offer above N60,000 and it was resolved that the Tripartite Committee on the new minimum wage would resume daily negotiations for one week in order to conclude talks on new wage.

Consequently, after the National Executive Council, NEC, meeting at the Labour House, Abuja where the resolution to suspend the nationwide strike which virtually paralyzed the economy on Monday, was taken, the organized labour said it was resuming negotiation with the government by 1 pm on Tuesday.

Recall also that the leadership of the National Assembly had met with the organized labour on Sunday night, where it pleaded that the labour and Federal Government should find a middle ground to resolve the face-off.

It also said that the government should continue to pay the N35,000 wage award until when a new minimum wage would come to effect.