Nigeria: Deputy Commissioner of Police, Slumps, Dies At Force HQ

4 June 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Omonobi

A Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Abubakar Mohammed Guri, the DC in office of COMPOL MOPOL, Force Headquarters, Abuja on Monday 3rd June, reportedly slumped and gave up the ghost.

Sources said the late DCP who was in his uniform, slumped on his seat in his office and was quickly taken to the Clinic inside Police headquarters for medical assistance, where he was confirmed dead.

No official reasons have been adduced for the death of the officer who was said to have looked hale and hearty and exchanged pleasantries with officers and staff of the Mopol department when he reported for duty

However, a source who spoke in confidence, opined that the senior officer's sudden collapse and death may not be unconnected with heart failure noting that in recent times, many police officers out of fatigue have suffered the same fate, because they work round the clock, even at night, without rest

Nothing was heard from the office of the Force Public Relations Officer regarding the late officer.

