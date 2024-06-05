Ghana: Elections 2024 - 'Stop Undermining Electoral Transparency ', Care-Ghana Tells EC

4 June 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Nii Marmah Boye

According to CARE-GHANA, in a press release on Monday, June 3, 2024, the Electoral Commission's decision that political parties will be prohibited from observing the Transfer of Votes Exercise creates doubts among the public.

CARE-GHANA, a civil society organization, accuses the EC and the police of undermining transparency in the electoral process by preventing party agents from observing the voter transfer and ID replacement process.

They are of the view that, by preventing party agents and independent observers, the EC's commitment to transparency and inclusivity in the electoral process is called into question.

"The EC's unilateral decision, combined with the police's unprofessional conduct creates widespread suspicion and doubt among the public. This action further erodes the confidence of Ghanaians in the institutions tasked with upholding their democratic rights," an excerpt of the statement read.

CARE-GHANA further appealed to the EC to reinstate the participation of party agents in the voter transfer and ID replacement process

"In light of these concerns, we urgently call on the Electoral Commission to immediately reinstate party agent access to participate in the voter transfer and ID replacement process, ensuring transparency and accountability. We also urge the police to respect the rights of political party agents and refrain from any actions that impede the democratic process," a portion of the statement read.

