Ghana: Lands Minister Declares June 7 Green Ghana Day As Country Readies to Plant 10m Tree Seedlings

Ghana's Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources says it aims at planting 10 million tree seedlings for the Green Ghana Day set for Friday, June 7, 2024.

As has become customary since the Ghana Green project started in 2021, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will lead a commemorative tree planting exercise, this time at the Nicholson stadium, Burma Camp in Accra.

This year's campaign is also themed "Growing for a Greener Tomorrow," as the government hopes Ghanaians would support the call to contribute to global efforts toward tackling climate change.

"In the maiden edition, we targeted five million trees. With your support, over seven million trees were planted. In 2022, we raised our ambition to at least 20 million trees. Again, you supported us, and over 24 million trees were planted. Last year, you once more supported us to plant over 10 million trees, bringing the total number of trees planted over the years to in excess of 41 million," Lands Minister Samuel Jinapor said at a presser on Tuesday.He said field assessments indicate that on average, the tree seedlings planted survived well."We had a 67% survival rate in 2021, 72% in 2022, and 81% in 2023. This means that we have some 30 million trees surviving to date, and our task continues to be to nurture them to full maturity."For this year's celebration, the Ministry says it would spearhead the planting of six million tree seedlings in degraded forest reserves, a different approach from the previous locations within and around farms, degraded watershed areas, churches, and recreational grounds.