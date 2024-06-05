Nigeria: 50 Miners Feared Trapped At a Mining Site in Niger

4 June 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Fifty miners have been reportedly feared trapped at a mining site in Niger state. The incident occurred after a torrential rainfall on Sunday in Galkogo community in Shiroro local government area of the state.

Our Correspondent reliably gathered that the site belongs to "African Minerals and Logistics Limited."

An impeccable source told our Correspondent that one person has already been confirmed dead while six others are also confirmed to have heard various degrees of injuries.

Meanwhile, an excavator has already been sent to the area for rescue operations.

