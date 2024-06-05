South Africa: Deadly Storm Creates Havoc From Gqeberha to Tongaat

At least nine people killed by severe weather affecting almost half the country

At least nine people died as a result of what is being called a tornado hitting the oThongati (formerly Tongaat) area north of Durban on Monday late afternoon.

Local ward councillor Dolly Munien said many more people were injured by the storm, which also left hundreds of people homeless as shacks were blown away and roofs ripped off.

Heavy rainfall and high waves also caused flooding and other disruptions in the Eastern and Western Cape.

Storm hits oThongati in KZN

According to local disaster management teams on the ground, more than 120 people are being accommodated in local shelters and halls after their homes were destroyed by the storm.

The township of Magwaveni in oThongati was hardest hit by the storm. While mopping up on Tuesday morning, resident Busisiwe Mnyandu told GroundUp that her two sisters and three-week-old niece were injured when the walls of their house collapsed during the storm. Four other children who were also in the house at the time managed to get out safely, she said.

Mnyandu rushed them to Tongaat Community Health Clinic, only to find it overwhelmed with patients on Monday. She then took them to Osindisweni Hospital, where they received treatment and were released on Tuesday morning. "We lost everything we had," said Mnyandu.

Other areas affected include La Mercy, Sandfields, Fairbreeze, Sea Tides, and Desainager where roads were also blocked by debris and uprooted trees.

Ethekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and KwaZulu-Nata premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube visited the area. Kaunda said ensuring the safety of all residents was the main priority at this stage.

Storm in Eastern Cape

Huge waves from an easterly swell washed rocks and debris across the N2 outside Gqeberha. Traffic was diverted through Deal Party and Swartkops River Bridge.

Heavy rain in the Western Cape

On Friday, the South African Weather Service issued a warning of cut-off low pressure system moving across the country, affecting the Western Cape on Sunday and moving across the Eastern Cape to KwaZulu-Natal. Cold, wet, and windy weather was predicted, with snowfall in high-lying areas.