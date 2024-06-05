South Africa: Fatalities Rise As Hail, Flooding, Snow, Two Tornadoes, Heavy Rainfall and High Winds Hit SA

4 June 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Kristin Engel

In the past 24 hours, South Africa has witnessed at least two tornadoes north of Durban, hail in Umhlanga, snow in the Northern Cape and heavy rains and strong winds in the Western and Eastern Cape. So far, seven people have lost their lives in Eastern Cape and at least five people were confirmed killed in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

Winter is setting in as severe weather batters parts of the country. More cold, wet and windy conditions are expected throughout this week, with snow falling in some areas.

Downed trees and destroyed homes were reported in the Tongaat area north of Durban on Monday afternoon after tornadoes tore through the area.

So far five people have lost their lives in the eThekwini Metro, which has been hardest hit and dozens of people are being treated for injuries in health care facilities.

On Tuesday, Disaster response teams were assessing the extent of the damages while providing immediate relief including accommodating displaced residents in government buildings. Tongaat, in the north of Durban recorded the most incidents, with several homes severely damaged, roofs blown off, and trees falling on electricity lines causing power outages.

Meanwhile, snow has been reported in the Karoo Hoogland Municipality in the Northern Cape, the first snow of the season according to the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

As a cut-off low moves over the country from the east to the west, the Eastern Cape has been hit by flooding. Heavy rains, cold temperatures and rough winds are affecting parts of the Western Cape.

On Monday, President Cyril...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.