Ghana: Dialysis Patients - NHIA to Cover Free Six Months Sessions

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has introduced free dialysis sessions for patients for six months, starting June 1, 2024.

This initiative by the NHIA is a result of a recent price hike that left dozens of dialysis patients in an uncertain situation, forcing them to skip their life-saving treatments. The cost of these treatments has skyrocketed from 380 to 491 Ghana cedis, making it unaffordable for many patients who rely on them to survive.

In the process of reducing this burden, the Authority estimates that the program will cost GHC4.4 million, providing relief to patients undergoing dialysis.

According to a press release from the Authority, patients under 18 and those over 60 will receive all eight free monthly dialysis sessions at all teaching hospitals nationwide.

The scheme also provides coverage for two monthly dialysis sessions for individuals within the 18-59 age range at the following hospitals: Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH), Efia Nkwanta Regional Hospital (ENRH), Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH) and Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH).

"Patients from Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH), Efia Nkwanta Regional Hospital (ENRH), Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH) and Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) except Korley Bu (See point 3) will receive two (2) dialysis session per month at GH 982 that is GH 491 per session," excerpt of the statement read.

Dialysis patients at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital will get a 50% discount on two sessions every month.

The NHIS Free Dialysis Program is financed by a combination of GHC2 million from Parliament and GHC2.4 million from the Authority's administrative budget.

"The Government of Ghana through parliament approved an amount of Two Million Ghana Cedis (GHc 2,000,000.00) in the NHIA's 2024 Allocation Formula support needy and vulnerable patients seeking dialysis support," part of the statement read.

The President of the Renal Patients Association, Kojo Baffour Ahenkorah, welcomed the initiative but stressed the need for a plan to ensure its continuity and sustainability.

"It's a great thing and we really appreciate it. It has not been easy all these years and to get this support it's a laudable one but after December what next? The way forward is that we are trying to look for a lasting solution. So, we are trying to set up a fund so that something will be put in from corporate Ghana for a lasting solution," Mr. Ahenkorwh said.

He added that the cost of dialysis sessions remains unsustainable, with each person requiring 6 sessions per month out of 8 at a cost of 419 cedis per session, totalling 2,514 cedis per month as a total of 531 patients are expected to benefit from the initiative.

"Each person is doing eight sessions a month and they taking two sessions, the six is left with us so multiply the 6x 419 and you can see it's still very high. Nobody can sustain it," he said.

Dialysis has been a topic of discussion for a long time, with the high cost of treatment and inadequate machine availability being ongoing concerns. As patients struggle to bear the financial weight of their care, they urgently appeal for affordable access to this essential healthcare service, which is crucial to their survival.