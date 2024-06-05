Ghana: 'I'll Flee From Traps Laid for Me' - Attorney-General Says Amid Accusations of Witness Tampering

Dame faces pressure to resign as some members of civil society say the allegations call for a probe, even as the NDC maintains that the case is a political prosecution of its Minority Leader of Parliament, Cassiel Ato Forson

Attorney-General Godfred Dame seems to have chosen the biblical way to address accusations of witness tampering ever since the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) played a recorded phone conversation, accusing him of misconduct.

Speaking briefly to the press on Tuesday as the court resumed hearings of the ambulance purchase trial, Dame said traps have been laid for him, alluding to the accusations.

"All I can say is that the Lord does not delight in the pleasure of the wicked. Even though they have laid traps for me, I will flee from them. And righteousness will always prevail over evil," he told reporters when asked for a comment.

He also faces pressure to resign as some members of civil society say the allegations call for a probe, even as the NDC maintains that the case is a political prosecution of its Minority Leader of Parliament, Cassiel Ato Forson. Ato Forson and businessman Richard Jakpa are being prosecuted for causing a €2.37 million financial loss to the state over the importation of 200 defective ambulances in 2012.

On May 28, Forson instructed his lawyers to file an application requesting the court to declare a mistrial in light of the allegations against the attorney-general. Richard Jakpa also filed a similar request asking the court to dismiss all charges against him.

The court is expected to hear those applications on Thursday, June 6.