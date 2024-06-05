Senegal/South Africa: Banyana Steal the Show in Second International Friendly Against Senegal

4 June 2024
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

This after opening the scoring with a beautiful free kick by Amogelang Motau in the 13th minute of the match. Noxolo Cesane doubled the Sasol sponsored teams lead in the 43rd minutes.

Ellis made changes at halftime as she brought in Linda Motlhalo for Kholosa Biyana and Sibulele Holweni for Amogelang Motau at halftime, while Senegal also made four changes to try and change the shape of the game.

Thubelihle Shamase came on for Noxolo Cesane in the 62nd minute of the match.

Banyana continued to dominate the attack and forced the Senegalese to go back to their physical ways, thus earning themselves a red card by Sylla Coumba in the 67th after injurying Goalkeeper Kaylin Swart.

Swart was later substituted in the 72nd minute by Kebotseng Moletsane who earned her 4th official Banyana Banyana cap, as she could not continue with the match.

Ramalepe and Hadebe were also replaced by Dhlamini and Nokoane in the 75th minute of the match.

"We played to our strengths today after looking at our errors in the first match, and that is how we managed to dominate the entire match.

We are happy with the performance we saw today and will continue to build on it;" said Ellis.

