Liberia: Court Bans Gt Bank Official From Leaving Liberia

The Monrovia City Court has granted a writ of Ne Exeat Republica against defendant Fabrizo C. Siryon, a Guaranty Trust (GT) Bank vault custodian.

The writ bans the accused from leaving Liberia after being accused of going into hiding since it was reported that he allegedly stole US$78,250.00.

GT Bank filed the writ because it has been rumored that the defendant intended to escape to a foreign land.

In his mandate to the court sheriff, Magistrate Ben Barco noted that the defendant should be arrested and brought before the court's jurisdiction and shall be further jailed until he has filed a valid bond.

While the writ is being prayed for, there are reports that defendant Siryon has allegedly escaped the country to evade justice.

The Monrovia City Court previously issued a writ of arrest for defendant Siryon for theft of property following a complaint filed by GT Bank.

GT Bank, through its Managing Director Ikenna Anekwe, noted that Defendant Siryon stole US$78,250.00 while serving as the bank's Vault Custodian.

The bank alleged that the accused absconded and went into hiding.

The bank further complained that defendant Siryon criminally converted the bank's money for his personal use and benefit, intent on depriving GT Bank.

The court, in its writ of arrest on Siryon, noted that his alleged act was unlawful, criminal, and intentional in violation of Section 15.51 of the New Panel Law of Liberia.

He was ordered arrested to be brought before the court to respond to the allegations levied against him by GT Bank.