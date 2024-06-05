Nigeria: Jonathan Inaugurates Delta High Court Complex, Commends Oborevwori's Strides

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday inaugurated the Delta State High Court Complex in Asaba, commending the state Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, administration for its visibly credible performance within a relatively short space of time.

He also flagged off the presentation of 20 Toyota Prado Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) to Judges in the state provided by the state government.

Jonathan described as commendable Governor Oborevwori's particular focus on the development of infrastructure across the state as well as his commitment to continuing with the execution of projects inherited from previous administrations in the state. The former president said: "There are some projects that are very fundamental to the growth and development of the state and we expect anybody who takes over government to continue with them and you are doing exactly that.

"I believe that if you go across the country today, this is one of the best judiciary headquarters in the country and I congratulate the governor and the judiciary of Delta State for this exemplary project."

Jonathan also lauded Governor Oborevwori for his exemplary prudence in returning unutilised funds of over N500 million to the state treasury when he was the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly.

According to the former president, "It is not easy for a public officer or even a civil servant to refund money to the government in most cases. It is extremely difficult but, as a Speaker, you were able to do that and that shows that you are somebody of high level of integrity and you can be trusted.

"Please continue to manage the resources of the state in that manner and use the money in a way that it will affect the people positively.

"There are some people who believe that they must bring a government down for the purpose of politics, but when you are struggling to bring a governor or president down for the purpose of politics, you are bringing the state or country down.

"This is because the governor or the president is sitting with public resources and everybody must encourage him to succeed and that's the only way we, as a country, can grow."

Earlier, Governor Oborevwori said that the completion of the High Court building was in tandem with his commitment to completing projects initiated by previous administrations but which could not be completed, adding that the judiciary was the only arm of government without a befitting and functional building.

While thanking the former president for coming to inaugurate the project, he noted that President Jonathan remained a great Nigerian patriot, statesman and unique leader in and out of office.

He said: "On behalf of the government and good people of Delta State, I thank you for your friendship, partnership, and sustained interest in the progress of our dear state and Nigeria in general.

"Of the three arms of government, only the judiciary was lacking a befitting office building. This motivated me to hasten the completion of this project. I am glad that today the narrative has changed for good. The implication, going forward, is that the cause of justice will now be better served for the greater good of all.

"As a government, we have taken steps to further ensure that our judges and associated staff not only operate in a conducive and enabling environment, but are also provided with the necessary tools that complement the functionality and prestige of their offices."

The presentation of 20 Toyota Prado SUVs to Judges in the state was a fulfillment of "a promise made and a promise kept," the governor further said.

The Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Godknows Angele, at the occasion, said the building consisted of five floors, six court rooms, six conference halls, six witness waiting rooms, six holding cells, six Secretarial offices, two general conference halls, a ceremonial hall, Multi-purpose Hall, lawyers' lounge, judges' lounge, VIP lounge and a library, among others.

In his remarks, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, represented by the Presiding Judge of the Court of Appeal, Asaba Division, Hon. Justice Bolaji Yusuf, commended the state government for providing the magnificent edifice as a temple of justice in the state.

He expressed optimism that other states would emulate the Delta State example by providing similar magnificent temples of justice for the administration of justice in other parts of the country.

Also, in her remarks, Chief Judge of Delta State, Justice Theresa Diai, thanked Governor Oborevwori and his predecessors for the completion of the modern edifice, describing it as a magnificent testament and enduring commitment to the pursuit of justice and excellence in the judiciary.

She disclosed that the new High Court Complex had internet access and other critical Information Technology (IT) facilities in the building to enhance e-filing of court processes and e-payments for services rendered by the High Court of Justice.