Nigeria: Minimum Wage - Tinubu Demands Realistic Proposal in 48 Hours

President Bola Tinubu has issued a firm directive to the minister of finance, Wale Edun, to present a new proposed minimum wage figure within 48 hours.

This move comes as the administration seeks to resolve the long-standing issue of the minimum wage.

The minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, conveyed the directive following a closed-door meeting between the president and government representatives involved in the minimum wage negotiations with organised labour.

According to Idris, President Tinubu has instructed the minister of finance to thoroughly analyse the cost implications and provide an "affordable, sustainable, and realistic" figure for the new minimum wage within the two-day timeframe.

"The president has just summoned a meeting of all those who negotiated on behalf of the federal government, including the secretary to the government of the federation, the minister of finance, the minister of budget planning, the minister of information, the minister of budget and national planning, the minister of labour, and the NNPCL GMD," Idris stated.

He added that the president had directed the finance minister to 'do the numbers' and get back to him within the two-day time frame so that the government team can have figures ready for negotiation with labour.

Idris emphasised the president's determination to accept the committee's resolutions with the organised labour and his commitment to the welfare of Nigerians.

He, however, acknowledged the government's concerns about balancing its commitments and the realities on the ground.

"The president is determined to go with what the committee has said, and he's also looking at the welfare of Nigerians.

"The government is not against or an opponent of labour discussions or wage increases. Still, there is a need to ensure a balance between what the government pronounces and the realities on the ground," Idris explained.

According to him, President Tinubu has also directed the government representatives to work closely with the organised private sector and the sub-national governments to collectively achieve a new affordable and sustainable wage award for Nigerians.

The minister of information gave assurance that all parties negotiating the new minimum wage would work together with organised labour to present a new minimum wage for Nigerians within one week.

Labour Defends Suspension Of Action For One Week

Meanwhile, the organised labour yesterday explained that they relaxed the indefinite nationwide strike for one week to create a conducive environment for further negotiations on the new national minimum wage.

In a joint communique issued yesterday in Abuja, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) announced the suspension of their nationwide strike following a marathon meeting of their National Executive Councils (NECs).

According to the communique signed by NLC president, Comrade Joe Ajaero, and TUC president, Comrade Festus Osifo, the labour centres took the action in consideration of the federal government's commitment to a higher national minimum wage exceeding the initially proposed N60,000 and the memorandum of understanding with the government on Monday.

The labour leaders expressed disappointment at the government's silence on the electricity tariff hike and the discriminatory band classification, while emphasising that these issues must be addressed alongside the wage increase to alleviate the financial burden on workers and the general populace.

The NECs acknowledged the government's renewed commitment to making a better wage offer within a week.

The NLC and TUC further expressed gratitude to Nigerian workers and the public for their support and solidarity just as they reaffirmed their commitment to protecting the rights and welfare of all Nigerian workers and people.

The communique reads in part, "There is a greater need to create the right ambience for negotiation to continue unhindered. The indefinite nationwide strike is therefore relaxed for one week from today to allow the federal government to commit to a concrete and acceptable national minimum wage, take definitive steps to reverse the electricity tariff hike back to N66/kWh, and abolish the discriminatory classification of electricity consumers into bands."

The NLC and TUC national leadership directed all affiliate unions and state councils to return to their workplaces immediately.

Airlines Resume Flight Operations At Lagos Airport

Local airlines on Tuesday resumed operations at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, after the NLC and the TUC called of its indefinite strike over the new minimum wage and hike in electricity tariff.

It was gathered that striking aviation unions opened the barricaded airport terminals, thereby allowing the airlines, especially Ibom, Arik, and Air Peace, to begin operations.

Air Peace and Ibom Air management announced the resumption of flight operations in their advisory to passengers.

"We are pleased to inform you that the nationwide strike by the NLC and TUC has been suspended, and our flight operations have resumed.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused during the disruption and appreciate your patience and understanding," Air Peace Airlines stated.

Similarly, Arik Air announced the immediate resumption of flight operations following the suspension of the national strike called by the NLC and TUC.

It, however, asked passengers willing to reschedule their flights to contact the organisation.