Nigeria: Insecurity Hindering Rescue of 30 Trapped Minners - Niger Govt

4 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Akote

The Niger State Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Ahmed Baba Suleiman Yumu, has revealed that insecurity and difficult terrain are hindering rescue operations of 30 miners trapped in a pit that collapsed in Galadima-Kogo, Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

Our correspondent had earlier reported that one person had been confirmed dead, seven were severely injured while 30 others were still trapped following the collapse of the mining pit.

The commissioner in a statement by the Director Media and Strategy in the ministry, Hanibu Abubakar Wushishi, said the ministry and other relevant stakeholders were making effort to rescue the trapped victims.

He said, "The ministry in collaboration with other agencies and other professional stakeholders are doing their best in seeing that the trapped miners are rescued even though it's been over 24 hours since the collapse occured. The rescue efforts are still on despite the difficult terrain, insecurity in the area and the possibility of more collapse if the rescue effort is not done professionally and cautiously.

"The commissioner and his permanent secretary once again appeal to artisanal miners to be careful on mining procedures and call on the relevant authorities to monitor, supervise and prevent the mining which is fast spreading to every nook and cranny of the state to avert future occurrence.

"The ministry appeals for patience, understanding and prayers from all Nigerlites and Nigerians for the successful rescue of this innocent artisanal miners."

