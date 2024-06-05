Nigeria: How I Avoided Distracting Producers - Tems

4 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Seun Adeuyi

Grammy award-winning Nigerian artiste, Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems, has disclosed what she does to avoid seducing producers.

The star said she intentionally wears baggy clothes to the studio to curb distractions from producers when making music.

Speaking on the recent episode of the 'Flow With Korty' show, Tems said she almost lost confidence in her appearance.

The singer said her body posed a career hindrance, hence, she switched from wearing cute outfits to baggy ones to reduce attention from producers, especially when going to the studio.

"I used to not always like my body. I just didn't understand a lot of things. I was going to a lot of studios alone, meeting people I didn't know and had never met. I'll message people to ask them to teach me how to produce music for people.

"So, because of my objective, which is just wanting to make music, if my being attractive is disturbing you and stopping me from achieving my goal, I am going to help you. So, when I go to the studio, I wear baggy clothes and I'm in my alpha mode because I want you to not be seduced by me," she said.

Tems has made a reputation for herself in the Nigerian music industry, receiving numerous prizes and recognition.

She rose to international prominence in 2020 after collaborating with Wizkid on the song 'Essence'.

In February 2023, the singer received her first Grammy.

She won the 'Best Melodic Rap Performance' award for her role in Future's 2022 hit song 'Wait for U', which features Drake.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.