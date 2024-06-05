Nigeria: Flight Operations Resume At Lagos Airport As Labour Suspends Strike

Local airlines have resumed operations at the Muritala Muhammed Airport, Lagos after the Organised Labour suspended its nationwide strike over the new minimum wage and hike in electricity tariff on Tuesday.

The restoration of operations followed a temporary agreement reached between the Federal Government and the Labour unions on the new national minimum wage on Monday night.

The meeting with at the instance of the Federal Government with the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) resolution resolved to further engage daily for the next one week at the level of the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage until a final agreement is reached.

LEADERSHIP reports that NLC and TUC had suspended the strike after the Federal Government had shown commitment to pay over N60, 000 as the new minimum wage.

The striking aviation unions have however opened barricaded airport terminals, thereby allowing the airlines, especially Ibom, Arik and Air Peace to recommence operations.

The managements of Air Peace and Ibom Air have in their advisory to passengers, announced resumption of flight operations.

"We are pleased to inform you that the nationwide strike by the NLC and TUC has been suspended, and our flight operations have now resumed.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused during the disruption and appreciate your patience and understanding," Air Peace Airlines stated.

On its part, Arik Air asked passengers willing to reschedule their flight to contact the organisation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Labour Nigeria Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Arik Air has announced the immediate resumption of flight operations following the suspension of the national strike called by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

"The NLC and TUC on Tuesday afternoon suspended the strike which began on Monday, June 3, 2024. Customers wishing to rebook/reschedule their flights are advised to contact Arik Air," the airline stated.

Meanwhile, the Secretary General, Air Traffic Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSAN), Francis Akinjole, said that the strike was relaxed for a week to enable the continuation of talks by the unions with the Federal Government on a new minimum wage.

Akinjole said that all blocked access points at the domestic airport terminals I (General Aviation Terminal) and II (Murtala Muhammed Airport II, Lagos) and others have been opened.

Similarly, President General of the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP), Alale Adedayo said that the Organised Labour had accepted the Federal Government's offer for continued negotiations.

Adedayo also said that flight operations had re-started on the domestic wing of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja.