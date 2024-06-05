Nigeria: Judicial Integrity Key to Resolving Half of Election-Related Cases - Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan advocates for judicial integrity, emphasising that fair elections would significantly decrease the number of court cases.

Speaking at the inauguration of Delta State's new high court complex in Asaba, Jonathan stated that a substantial portion of politicians resort to litigation due to perceived electoral injustices, estimating that about 50 percent of court cases stem from feelings of being cheated by the electoral system.

His words "My thinking is that 50 percent of those who go to court go to court because they felt they were cheated by the electoral management system; they were rigged out.

"When you feel naturally aggrieved, you have to go to court. So assuming the elections are properly conducted, they know they failed the election, but they feel they can use the judiciary to declare them winners.

"If the judiciary doesn't declare who doesn't win the election that they are winners, that many 50 percent will not go to court.

"In South Africa, the electoral management body will never compromise, they all know. If you lose the election, you just wait for the next election. You don't need to go to court.

"Because if you go to court, the judiciary too will not compromise. So you will not get anything."

Meanwhile, he also commended the Delta government for its efforts in improving the working environment of judicial officers.

He also lauded Sheriff Oborevwori, governor of Delta, for the focus of his administration on infrastructural development and his commitment to completing projects initiated by previous governments.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Jonathan said the project, which was started in 1991, is proof of the government's dedication to continuity and development.

"There are some projects that are very fundamental to the growth and development of the state. We expect anybody who takes over the government to continue them, and you are doing exactly that," Jonathan said.

"From the history of the project given by the chief judge of the state and you, this project started in 1991, and you are the one who has crowned it.

"The master of ceremony did mention that when you were the speaker, you returned N500 million unspent money, and I tell you that this certificate you have gotten is more than a PhD certificate.

"It is not easy for a public officer or even a civil servant to refund money to the government. In most cases, it is extremely difficult, but as a speaker, you were able to do that. That shows that you are somebody with a high level of integrity, and you can be trusted.

"Continue to manage the resources of the state in that manner and use the money in a way that will affect the people."

Vanguard News