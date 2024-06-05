Rwanda: Building Resilience Against Drought One Tree At a Time

3 June 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
The global community will this week on June 6, celebrate the World Environment Day with focus on land restoration, desertification and building resilience against drought.

The recent dry spells serve as a stark reminder of our vulnerability. However, despair is not an option for us. As the theme for this year stipulates, let us focus on building resilience against drought, a crucial step towards a more sustainable country.

Fortunately, Rwanda has already taken commendable strides. The national commitment to increasing forest cover aligns perfectly with the global fight against climate change. Currently, at least 30 per cent of Rwanda's surface area is covered by forestry, a commendable feat.

Trees act as natural sponges, retaining moisture in the soil and releasing it gradually, mitigating the impact of droughts. Every additional tree planted is a step towards a more water-secure future.

But this is just the beginning. We need a multi-pronged approach. Investing in water-efficient irrigation systems and promoting drought-resistant crops are essential. To be able to do this, we must tap into available technologies for efficiency. Rudimental approach will only derail us.

Additionally, educating communities on water conservation practices and rainwater harvesting can empower individuals to become stewards of this precious resource.

Building resilience against drought is not just an environmental imperative; it's an economic and social necessity. Droughts cripple agricultural productivity, affecting food security and livelihoods. By investing in drought resilience, we safeguard our nation's future, ensuring food security for generations to come.

To this end, the World Environment Day is a call to action. It is a call to celebrate our achievements in environmental protection, like increasing forest cover, but also to acknowledge the challenges we face. Let us use this day to recommit ourselves to building a greener, more resilient Rwanda.

Let us ensure that future generations inherit a land not ravaged by drought, but one that thrives in harmony with its environment.

Together, through innovation, collaboration, and a commitment to sustainable practices, we can overcome the challenge of drought and build a brighter future for Rwanda.

Let this World Environment Day be a turning point, a day we truly embraced the responsibility to "Beat Plastic Pollution" while simultaneously nurturing the very resource that sustains us all: water.

