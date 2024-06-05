Nigeria: Bandits Invade Niger Communities, Abduct 26 Villagers, Rustle Cows

5 June 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Wole Mosadomi

Bandits have abducted no fewer than 26 persons in Niger State communities.

The incident occured in Mashegu and Shiroro Local Government Areas of the state on Sunday and Monday.

Vanguard gathered that the bandits stormed a village called Adogo Malam and abducted six people.

Similarly, another set of bandits also invaded Tunga Kawo community, three kilometres from Mashegu on Monday and 20 persons were confirmed to have been abducted during the invasion while several cows were rustled.

The bandits were yet to enter into negotiation with families of those abducted, though their whereabouts are also unknown at press time.

The Public Relations Officer of Niger State Emergency Management Agency, NSEMA, Malam Hussain Ibrahim confirmed the incident to our correspondent.

He said: "The agency is in receipt of reports of persistent banditry activities at shiroro and Mashegu LGAs. This time, a village called Adogo Mallam in Mashegu council was attacked on Sunday and six persons were kidnapped, while on Monday, no fewer than 20 persons were kidnapped in Tunga Kawo community in Erena, Shiroro council of the state with hundreds of cows rustled."

