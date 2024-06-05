Nigeria: I'll Reverse Akoko-Edo's Unfair Treatment - Ighodalo

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governorship Candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, has promised to treat Akoko-Edo people fairly, if elected in the September 21 poll in Edo State.

Ighodalo made the promise when he was hosted by Akoko-Edo Development Association also known as Akoko-Edo Forum.

Ighodalo had a two-hour discussion with Akoko-Edo stakeholders in their second interactive session with Edo State governorship candidates christened: "Meet the Candidates" series, a platform for candidates seeking elective offices to lay out their plans for Akoko-Edo LGA.

The session commenced with Ighodalo presenting his profile and achievements in the private sector and being a member of Governor Adams Oshiomhole's economic team and later Governor Godwin Obaseki's Alegodaro economic team.

He emphasized that his administration would prioritise security, infrastructure, and industrialisation, if elected.

According to a statement by Mrs. Mary Opii of Akoko-Edo Development Association, "In response to the question of marginalization, the PDP candidate said: "I agree that Akoko-Edo has been treated unfairly, and I will address it under my watch. I'll bend over backward to ensure no part of the state is left behind. I will make the creation of LCDA from the present LGA happen, take this as a promise that must be done under my watch."

Noting the constitutional challenges of creating a new LGA, he said would look at creative ways to address LGA creation using LCDAs. saying. "we will work with the state House of Assembly to sort this out."

Asked to give specific plans he has for Akoko-Edo rather than the general mantra the people have heard from previous governors during previous campaigns, he pledged that in his first anniversary as governor, "Akoko-Edo will have a functional university, the LGA will be fully represented at the highest level by running an inclusive government."

He said specific attention will be given to providing quality teachers for schools, adding that the breaking of ground for a University of Mining and Geosciences will be done in the next few weeks, and he will make sure the school kicks off without delay, if elected.

On this note, Mr. Ighodalo birthed the idea that some missionary schools may be returned to their original owners to free the government from the resources voted for such schools and adequate funding management by the new owners. He also said that EDOBEST will be improved and spread across the state.