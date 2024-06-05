Liberia: Boakai's First Casualties

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyumah Boakai has suspended without pay the three most senior officials of the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA) with immediate effect, barely 24 hours after an altercation among the officials.

The Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs announced the decision on Tuesday, 4 June 2024.

The officials in persons of LDEA Director General Col. Abraham S. Kromah, Deputy Director General for Administration, Col. Gbawou Kowou, and the Deputy Director General for Operations, Col. Hassan Fadiga, will remain suspended pending an investigation into the recent altercation.

The Ministry of State disclosed that President Boakai has in the meantime ordered an investigation of the events occurring at the Agency on 3 June 2024.

A release from the Ministry quotes President Boakai as saying, "The acts of disorder and chaos that took place at the headquarters of the LDEA were unacceptable."

Such acts, President Boakai continued, threaten public peace and undermine the government's fight against illicit drugs.

In the interim, President Boakai has named Mr. Christopher Peters as Officer in Charge (OIC) of the Agency pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Peters is a well-trained security personnel and he comes highly recommended, the Ministry of State said.

On Monday, 3 June 2024, Col. Kromah and Col. Fadiga reportedly engaged in a fight following their disagreement about the existence of a narcotic substance called zombie.

Social media was flooded with reports of an alleged altercation between the two officials at the LDEA. The tension erupted between the senior law enforcement officials within the LDEA facility in Sinkor after both men shared varying views about the zombie drugs.

The conflict allegedly erupted after Col. Fadiga had allegedly rubbished the existence of the zombie drugs in Liberia.

The Liberia National Police (LNP) had to intervene to calm the situation between the two senior officers at the LDEA.

According to. Mr. Fadiga, LDEA Officers have thoroughly investigated and determined that there are no zombie drugs found in Liberia.

Following the altercation, Col. Fadiga used social media to attempt to clarify that he did not brandish any weapon, contrary to Col. Kromah's claim.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"As a seasoned law enforcement professional with over a decade of experience, engaging in such behavior is against my principles," Fadiga argued.

"However, I was unfortunately attacked by Ab-Kromah's thugs. During the assault, Ab's security, who are notorious ex-rebel fighters from ULIMO-K, unexpectedly took hold of my firearm, while another ex-rebel general named Keita restrained me," Col. Fadiga explained.

He accused Col. Kromah's security of further restricting his movement and subjecting him to assault in the LDEA Director-General's office.

"Additionally, they confiscated three of my phones. Fortunately, one of my phones, an iPhone 15 Pro-max, had recorded the entire incident without their knowledge," Fadiga continued.

He stated that Col. Kromah's security unfortunately deleted the recording when they realized its existence.

Nevertheless, Fadiga said he was able to retrieve the video from his backup account, which they couldn't access due to its face recognition feature.

"I firmly believe that the truth will be revealed in due time, and we will be vindicated. I have no intention of paying any media outlets to report favorably on my behalf," said Fadiga.

"Instead, I plan to hold a significant press conference to present all the facts, allowing the Liberian people to make their own informed judgments.'