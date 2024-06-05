Liberia: House Pardons Commerce Minister

The House of Representatives has pardoned the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Amin Modad, for failing to appear before the august body when invited.

The pardon followed an apology by Minister Modad to the House of Representatives for not coming to their call.

They had invited the minister to appear before the august body with his lawyer to show cause why he should not be held in contempt.

Minister Madad appeared before the body on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. He said he did not come with his lawyer because he was there to apologize to its Members.

Last Thursday, the House of Representatives issued a contempt charge against the Minister of Commerce for failing to appear before plenary on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, when he was summoned to provide clarification on the increase in the price of a 25kg bag of rice in the country.

Minister Modad was under serious tension from members of the House of Representatives, who said the Minister lied to them after they invited him. He sent a written excuse that he was unable to appear before that body last week because he was traveling out of the country, only to be seen on social media at another function here.

Commenting on the rice issue, Minister Modad said that based on continued discussion with importers and other stakeholders, it was agreed that adjustments would be made in the price of rice after reviewing other related costs, including shipment and distribution, that would necessitate further engagements.

He said President Joseph N. Boakai met with the rice importers and other stakeholders and, based on evolving possibilities, decided that the price of rice on the market would not increase.

Modad added that the 5% broken Indian Parboiled rice will remain at the stipulated price of US$16.75 per bag, and there will be no increase.

He said any entity or individual found hoarding, hiking, or creating other forms of artificial commodity shortage on the market will face the full weight of the law.

Meanwhile, the Minister was forwarded to the committee on commerce to give further details and report in one week.