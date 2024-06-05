Ghana: Two Ex-Soldiers, Nine Others Jailed 252 Years - Over Robbery At Gold Company

Two retired soldiers, and nine others, who robbed a gold buying company, at Wassa Akropong in the Western Region, have been sentenced to 252 years imprisonment in hard labour, by the Tarkwa Circuit Court.

The convicts; Emmanuel Tetteh, alias 'Rocky Study', a retired soldier, and currently working as a private security officer, Samuel Agbadoku, unemployed, Isaac Adjei, a private security officer, Frank Afavi, alias 'Hero', a fetish priest, Yaw Adzevi, a kente weaver, and Anthony Ayivie, Kwame Senyo, alias 'Shoto', a driver, were each jailed 17 years.

The rest, Pascal Korku Atatsitsey, alias 'Mezaya', and DodziAwali, both fetish priests, Dickson Kumedzro, alias 'Jaggar', a farmer, Ruben Kportufe, alias 'Offei', a self-acclaimed businessman, were each handed 25 years.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Buzu, alias 'Meme', an ex-convict, would serve 50 years.

Theaccused, who were charged with conspiracy and robbery, denied the offence, and pleaded with the presiding judge, Mrs Hathia Ama Manu, to temper justice with mercy.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Isaac Babayi, prosecuting, asked the court to ignore the pleas of the convicts, and give them enhanced punishment, to serve as a deterrent to the public.

The prosecution said complainant, Mr Prince Dennis, is the Wassa Akropong branch manager of AU Resources Ghana Limited, dealers in gold,where Adjei worked as a security guard.

ASP Babayi said the other convicts were residents of Saki, a suburb of Ashaiman, Klikor, Weta, Agbozume, Aflao, Sogakope, all in the Greater Accra, and Volta Regions, respectively.

The court heard that in September 2018, Adjei told Tetteh that he (Adjei) needed people to rob the company of its refined gold so that he would have his share of the booty.

According to prosecution, Adjei kept mounting pressure on Tetteh, and he (Tetteh) asked Agbadoku,a close allied during their days in the military to recruit people for the robbery.

ASP Babayi said Agbadoku traveled to his hometown,Agbo zume, and asked Atatsitsey and Afavi to join the robbery group.

The court heard that Atatsitsey, Afavi Kumedzro, Adzevi, Awali and Peter Adoku, now at large, were recruited.

ASP Babayi said Agbadoku led the gang from Agbozume to Wassa Akropong and they lodged in a hotel for the robbery.

Atatsitsey handed the gang over to Tetteh, who also led them to the complainant's company, and they attempted to undertake robbery, but they wereunsuccessful because they did not have weapons.

ASP Babayi said consequently, Afavi contacted Buzu and Adoku from Aflao to join the group to undertake the robbery.

The prosecution said Afavi and Buzu hired Senyo's vehicle and with pistols they went to the company.

Prosecution said Atatsitsey, Kumedzro, Awali, Buzu and Adoku armed with guns and knives invaded the gold buying company and made away 7.5 kilograms of refined gold valued at GH¢1,543,500, six mobile phones valued at GH¢ 4,800.00 and GH¢250,000 cash.

After the operation, the gang drove in a vehicle to Kasoa and lodged in a hotel with the booty.

The prosecution said a Closed Circuit Television camera installed at the company's yard captured the convicts undertaking the robbery.

ASP Babayi said while waiting for Adjei and Atatsitsey, a misunderstanding ensued among other members of the gang, and the security officer at the hotel alerted the Kasoa police patrol team for assistance.

The team arrested Atatsitsey and Senyo, and a search on them uncovered one Italian pistol with a round of ammunition, two kitchen knives, hammer and talisman.