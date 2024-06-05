Nigeria: Electoral Body Assures Parties of Credible Adamawa Council Polls

5 June 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Hussaini Hammangabdo

The Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC) has assured political parties in the state that the July 13 council elections would be creditably conducted.

The ADSIEC chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Umar, said the commitment of the electoral body was based on the assurance from the State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

Umar stated this during a meeting with political parties as part of preparation for local government elections scheduled for next month across the 21 local government areas.

He assured the parties that they would all have free playing ground. asserting that as a former official of INEC, and with assurances of a free hand from Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, he was sure ADSIEC would conduct the July 13 council election creditably.

The state chairman of Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC), Bello Babajo, expressed optimism that ADSIEC would conduct transparently free and fair council elections.

"Based on what we see on the ground, we have a belief that this election will be free, fair and credible," he said.

