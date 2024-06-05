Ghana: Provide Original Tape If NDC's Is Fake, Jakpa Challenges Critics

5 June 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Shadrack Abbey

Third accused in the ongoing ambulance case, Richard Jakpa

The third accused in the ongoing ambulance purchase trial, Richard Jakpa, is insisting the leaked phone conversation between him and the Attorney General is authentic and has challenged critics who claim the tape is doctored to provide the original recording.

He made this claim while addressing the media after court proceedings on Tuesday, May 4, 2024.

"They are saying it is a doctored tape, I didn't say that so they should bring the original. They should tender the original to the court," Jakpa said.

Responding to questions from journalists about the illegal recording of a private conversation between him and the Attorney-General, Godfred Dame, Jakpa said he recorded the phone conversation because it was leading towards committing a crime.

"He is prosecuting innocent people so who is disingenuous? Private conversations, when it is a conversation that leads to committing a crime it can no longer be private, it becomes a crime against the state. So, it can no longer be private. So, that private claim is neither here nor there," he said.

He accused Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame of attempting to influence him to give false testimony against Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

The Deputy Attorney-General, Alfred Tuah Yeboah, denied these claims, stating that Jakpa had repeatedly proposed plea bargaining, which the Attorney-General has not accepted.

The NDC released 16 16-minute phone recordings allegedly featuring a conversation between the Attorney General and Jakpa, which they claim is unconstitutional and demand his dismissal from office.

The NPP, however, a few hours after the NDC press conference contended and claimed the recording was doctored.

