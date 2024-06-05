Somalia: Hirshabelle State President Visits Atmis Burundi Troops Commander to Discuss Troops Drawdown and War Against Al-Shabaab

5 June 2024
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Somalia's Hirshabelle State President Ali Abdullahi Hussein Gudlaawe on Tuesday visited the ATMIS Burundi Contingent Commander Col. Oscar Hatungimana at Sector 5 headquarters in Jowhar Airfield.

A statement from ATMIS said that they discussed security, phase 3 of the ATMIS drawdown, and joint operations against Al-Shabaab in the Middle Shabelle region.

During the visit, President Gudlawe praised the ATMIS Burundi contingent for their incredible work and dedication to regional security and the fight against Al-Shabaab.

He reiterated the importance of collaborative efforts to countering insurgency in a bid to ensure peace prevails across the country and particularly the regional State.

The Burundi Contingent commander thanked the regional leader for the visit and underlined the unwavering commitment by the mission to fostering peace and stability in the State to ensure the residents live with out hitches.

The Burundi National Defence Forces (BNDF), serving under ATMIS have significantly played a critical role in stabilizing the region and combatting Al-Shabab.

They have also been involved in philanthropic and humanitarian efforts and initiatives aimed at helping the vulnerable families living in the region especially the underprivileged families residing in Towfiq camp in Jowhar town where they have distributed relief aid and conducted water trucking for them.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.