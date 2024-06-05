Ghana: Titi Owusu Fuses Dancehall and R&B in 'Nobody'

Featuring production from renowned Ghanaian producer Jayso, "Nobody" fuses modern reggae, dancehall, and R&B, creating an alluring and cozy melody.

Ghanaian genre-bending singer, TiTi Owusu, has unveiled her first single of the year "Nobody." Co-written by the artist and her frequent collaborator Jayso, "Nobody" was released on June 1, 2024.

This release coincides with Owusu's debut appearance at the Ghana Music Awards, where she was nominated for Female Vocal Performance at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards. Styled by Debonair Afrik, TiTi radiated elegance at the event, embracing the theme "A Queen and her Blooming Rose."

Like her previous releases, "Odo Ntia" and "Make Me Believe (Nana)," the seductive dancehall tune takes its inspiration from love and romance. In the words of TiTi Owusu, the track is about "finding someone who truly loves you and not wanting to be apart from them for the rest of your life." The song was crafted around cherishing true love, a rarity in today's society.

Featuring production from renowned Ghanaian producer Jayso, "Nobody" fuses modern reggae, dancehall, and R&B, creating an alluring and cozy melody. With its instrumental featuring elements of reggae and dancehall, TiTi Owusu's sensual and smooth vocals give the song a soulful R&B feel.

For "Nobody," the Ghanaian songstress dug into her archives, retrieving a song she recorded in 2017. "I was a little nervous when I recorded it because I had not done dancehall at the time," she revealed. While pleased with the outcome, TiTi held on to the single as she was on a break from music releases. However, feeling that her voice had improved, she re-recorded the song this year, adding a new verse. "Nobody" is a perfect addition to TiTi Owusu's versatile discography, which includes a variety of genres.

About TiTi Owusu

TiTi Owusu is a Ghanaian genre-less and genre-bending singer and songwriter who earned the love and attention of Ghanaians after she participated in the nationwide competition, Vodafone Icons. Signed to the UK-based independent label and talent management company Skillions Global, TiTi Owusu has proven to be genre versatile after experimenting in R&B, hip-hop, Afro-pop, lovers rock, highlife, and many more.

TiTi Owusu began music as a child, accompanying her grandmother to the Church of Pentecost in Lapaz. She debuted in 2019 with the women's empowerment anthem "Karma," which featured renowned Ghanaian rapper and singer Itz Tiffany. Beyonce, Celine Dion, Nina Simone, Etta James, Asa, and J. Cole are among TiTi's musical influences. She views live performances as her major strength as an artist because they allow her to interact with a live audience and showcase her powerful, soulful, and dynamic vocal range.