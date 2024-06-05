Ghana: Winners of Imani's Essay Competition Announced

5 June 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)

Accra — The competition featured topics centred on evaluating the innovative potential and practical implications of key political proposals.

IMANI Africa on Tuesday announced the winners of its nationwide university essay competition which invited students from universities across Ghana to critically examine the political promises of candidates running in the upcoming December 2024 elections.

The competition featured topics centred on evaluating the innovative potential and practical implications of key political proposals.

Students were asked to write on one of the following essay topics:

- Advertisement -

  1. How innovative is Alan Kyerematen's Great Transformation Plan (GTP)?
  2. Bawumia's Flat Tax Proposal: Where in the world are flat taxes doing well? Why should Ghana adopt this idea for better tax receipt, management, and utilisation?
  3. Nana Kwame Bediako's Wish List for Ghana should not include the fantasy canal from Accra to Kumasi and beyond.
  4. What is "The Ghana We Want" story according to Mahama? How would it solve unemployment and generate sustainable growth?

After a thorough examination of all essays, Ms Nora Dzakpasu, an MSc Financial Risk Management student at the University of Ghana and Ms Chleo-Patra Awonpomi Azantilow, a final-year LLB student at KNUST emerged winners. IMANI said their essays "stood out for their thorough research and compelling arguments".

"Both winners have demonstrated exceptional analytical skills and insightful perspectives in their essays," IMANI wrote in a press release.

- Advertisement -Ms Dzakpasu and Ms Azantilow will receive cash prizes of GH₵ 1,500 and GH₵ 1,000 respectively.

In addition to the cash prizes, the winners have also been offered an internship with IMANI Africa for a duration of three months. During the internship, they will have the opportunity to gain practical experience and contribute to policy research and analysis, IMANI said.

Read the original article on Accra Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Accra Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.