Ghana: Winners of Imani's Essay Competition Announced

IMANI Africa on Tuesday announced the winners of its nationwide university essay competition which invited students from universities across Ghana to critically examine the political promises of candidates running in the upcoming December 2024 elections.

The competition featured topics centred on evaluating the innovative potential and practical implications of key political proposals.

Students were asked to write on one of the following essay topics:

How innovative is Alan Kyerematen's Great Transformation Plan (GTP)? Bawumia's Flat Tax Proposal: Where in the world are flat taxes doing well? Why should Ghana adopt this idea for better tax receipt, management, and utilisation? Nana Kwame Bediako's Wish List for Ghana should not include the fantasy canal from Accra to Kumasi and beyond. What is "The Ghana We Want" story according to Mahama? How would it solve unemployment and generate sustainable growth?

After a thorough examination of all essays, Ms Nora Dzakpasu, an MSc Financial Risk Management student at the University of Ghana and Ms Chleo-Patra Awonpomi Azantilow, a final-year LLB student at KNUST emerged winners. IMANI said their essays "stood out for their thorough research and compelling arguments".

"Both winners have demonstrated exceptional analytical skills and insightful perspectives in their essays," IMANI wrote in a press release.

Ms Dzakpasu and Ms Azantilow will receive cash prizes of GH₵ 1,500 and GH₵ 1,000 respectively.

In addition to the cash prizes, the winners have also been offered an internship with IMANI Africa for a duration of three months. During the internship, they will have the opportunity to gain practical experience and contribute to policy research and analysis, IMANI said.