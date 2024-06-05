Nigerian Govt Decries Vandalisation of 2nd Niger Bridge

The Second Niger Bridge was commissioned in May 2023 by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Nigeria's Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has lamented the vandalisation of infrastructure on the Second Niger Bridge in Anambra State.

Mr Umahi described the vandalisation as "cruel," according to a statement by his spokesperson, Uchenna Orji, on Monday.

The vandalisation

Earlier on Monday, a social media influencer, Anayo Usulor, popularly known as Lord Zues, uploaded a video clip showing the vandalised part of the Second Niger Bridge.

In the clip, some rail fittings installed on the bridge were uprooted and vandalised by unknown persons.

Mr Usulor called on authorities to investigate the development. He expressed fears that the destruction could cause an accident along the bridge.

In another clip, the social media influencer was seen at the bridge in the company of armed police operatives.

He explained that he reported the matter to the divisional police officer of C-Division Headquarters in Asaba, Delta State, who subsequently deployed the operatives to bring the uprooted rail fittings to their facility for safekeeping.

Umahi speaks

Reacting to the incident, Mr Umahi condemned the vandalisation of the bridge, saying the incident amounted to a sabotage of key national infrastructure.

"It is heartrending that the facilities are being vandalised by those who are meant to own the benefits it serves," he said.

The minister assured Nigerians that "a more formidable security architecture" was being activated to forestall further havoc on the bridge.

He said a technical team has been directed to inspect, evaluate and reinstate the damaged parts of the bridge.

Mr Umahi appealed to residents of the area and motorists to assist the ministry by keeping watch over the bridge and reporting vandals to security agencies.

"The Federal Ministry of Works shall promptly and handsomely reward any person or group who nabs or gives useful information on the identity of perpetrators of vandalisation of facilities on the 2nd Niger Bridge or any of our road infrastructure facilities nationwide," he said.

The minister vowed that the federal government will prosecute anyone caught vandalising the second Niger Bridge and other infrastructure across the country.

The Second Niger Bridge

The Second Niger Bridge was commissioned on 23 May 2023 by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The construction of the new bridge began on 1st September 2018.

The bridge traverses Asaba in Delta State, South-south Nigeria, to Ozubulu, Ogbaru and other communities in Anambra State, South-east Nigeria.

The first Niger Bridge, linking Onitsha and Asaba, was completed in 1965 and built by the French construction company Dumez.