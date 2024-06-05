Monrovia — Series of questions being raised on the academic qualification of former Liberia Banks for Development President, Deo Z. Delaney has been dispelled by a recent vetting process that qualified proof that he has a valid academic credential, leading to his employment at the global scene.

Delaney, who came under scrutiny from Activist Martin Kollie on alleged phony academic credentials, was cleared after the British Chambers of Commerce in Denmark granted his academic credentials valid and appointed him as Chief Executive Officer of the chambers.

The board of the institution's qualification of Delaney follows an inquiry of his credentials to include adequate checks, references and allegations against the former LBDI President.

However, on June 3, the British Chamber of Commerce in Denmark (BCCD), a bilateral chamber for business people in Denmark, announced that Deo Delaney had returned to the Chamber as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Delaney, who previously served as Head of EU and International Trade at BCCD, took over the reins from former British Chambers of Commerce in Denmark CEO Gareth Garvey, on June 1, 2024.

The Chambers former CEO Garvey, stepped down from his role after a successful tenure that saw him lead the Chamber with great distinction.

Before rejoining BCCD, Delaney served as President and CEO of the Liberia Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI), where he came under questioning about the validity of his academy credential.

In this role, he led a range of significant reforms at the state-owned bank, helping it improve corporate governance and operational efficiency.

However, the recent check and qualification of Delaney's credentials has proven these allegations adverse, setting out the reality with the British Chambers of Commerce in Denmark's satisfaction of his credentials.

In addition to his time at LBDI, Delaney has also worked in roles acrorganizationke digitization, supply chain management, and finance.

These include Accenture, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and UNICEF.

Delaney will now continue to play the CEO of chambers in Denmark, whose services were significantly enhanced over the past few years, by former CEO Garvey who saw an expansion of its network and fostered stronger UK-Denmark business relations.

While former CEO Garvey has left the executive team at BCCD, he will continue to be an active member of the organization for years to come, offering his valuable expertise and support as a board member.

At the BCCD Annual General Meeting, he was elected onto the board and will serve as Vice Chairman alongside Cecilie Westh.

Garvey, with the backing of his peers on the BCCD board of directors, is confident that he has a strong and worthy successor in Delaney owing to Delaney's impressive wealth of expertise, proven track record in cross-sector leadership roles, and previous time at the Chambers.

Simon Mears, Chairman of the BCCD Board, said of Delaney's appointment: "We are thrilled to welcome Deo back to BCCD in his new capacity as CEO. His expertise and vision will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our support for British businesses in Denmark and enhance our role in facilitating international trade."

During his time leading BCCD's EU and international trade department between 2014-2017, Delaney played an instrumental role in developing and nurturing international business relationships and trade members for the Chamber.

As the British Chambers of Commerce in Denmark's new CEO, Delaney is excited to resume these efforts and lead an organization close to his heart.

Delaney hopes to build on the important work of Garvey and the rest of the BCCD team, marking a new era of growth and innovation for the organization and he is happy that Garvey will continue to work with the Chamber on its board.

Delaney expressed his enthusiasm about the new role, stating: "I am honored to take on this leadership position at such a pivotal time for BCCD. I look forward to building on the strong foundation laid by Gareth Garvey and driving forward our mission to support and promote British business interests in Denmark."

The British Chamber of Commerce in Denmark (BCCD-BIU) is a bilateral Chamber for business people in Denmark.

The vision of the British Chamber of Commerce in Denmark is to be a prominent promoter of business and culture throughout Europe and beyond, through the global network of British Chambers.