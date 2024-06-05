Ghana: 'Look Beyond Challenges and Participate in Democratic Governance'

The youth have been urged to look beyond the challenges of the country and actively participate in its democratic governance to enhance rapid socio-economic development.

According to speakers at a youth democracy forum organised by the Africa Centre for Democracy and Socioeconomic Development (CDS Africa), a think-tank, at the University of Ghana (UG) on Friday, a lot of positives could be drawn out from active participation of the youth in the democratic governance of the country.

Some of the positives highlighted by the speakers were the improvement of the relationship between the youth and the community, innovative ways to address problems, increased youth political involvement, and strong leadership.

Notable among the speakers at the forum were the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Mrs Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the Head of Political Science Department, UG, Professor Alidu Seidu, and the Acting Commission Secretary of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Mrs Lucile Hewlett Annan.

Mrs Alhassan described youth as a driving force for human capital, stimulating productivity levels for economic growth and development, and therefore called for adequate investment in them.

According to Prof. Seidu, democratic participation was not only led by the government but could also be initiated by the citizenry, including the youth of the country through petitions, among others.

He, therefore, urged the citizenry, including the youth, not to leave the process of participation in the hands of the government, but initiate it.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Participation, though government led, can also be initiated by the citizenry and civil society organisations. So, we should not always wait for the government to tell us to come and talk before we talk," Prof. Seidu said.

Having observed the lack of opportunity given to the youth by the older generation to express their views, Prof. Seidu underscored the need for a cultural orientation on the benefit of active youth participation in the country's democratic governance.

A member of the UG student's parliament, Mr Alor, bemoaned the various barriers that hindered youth participation in the country's democratic process, such as institutional structures, and also encouraged the youth not to lose focus but to draw inspiration from personalities like Kofi Annan, and also be engaged to be recognised.

In an opposing view, Mrs Annan said the youth were not ready to actively participate in the democratic process as they did not show much interest in the political affairs of the country.

Additionally, she said the youth needed not to be at high leadership positions to participate in democratic governance but could participate at various levels in society.

In his welcome address, Director of Research and Policy, CDS Africa, Dr Abena Boateng, said the youth played an important role in improving democratic process of the country as they could hold leadership accountable, hence, the need for the forum.