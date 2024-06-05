Liberia: Burglary At Micat

-But Minister's stolen laptops retrieved and culprits in Police custody

The Minister revealed that the office of Liberia's Minister of Information, Jerolinmek Piah, has suffered a burglary, and two laptops were stolen.

By Kruah Thompson

-The Minister of Information, Culture, Affairs, and Tourism (MICAT) Jerolinmek Piah has reported a burglary in his office, which resulted in the loss of two laptops containing important documents.

Briefing reporters over the weekend at the Ministry, Minister Piah detailed that the unknown criminal entered his office through the window at midnight and stole two laptops containing crucial government documents.

The minister said the incident occurred while he was in the United States, performing an official duty, disclosing that the Liberian National Police is investigating the theft.

However, he expressed dissatisfaction with the ministry's security measures, threatening to make changes due to the failure to protect ministry property, especially during his absence.

In an update provided via WhatsApp message on Saturday, May 1, 2024, the MICAT Boss however revealed that the police have apprehended the culprit and recovered the stolen laptops.

"The police found the culprit and retrieved the two stolen laptops. They entered through the window and are still in police custody undergoing investigation," he wrote. Editing by Jonathan Browne