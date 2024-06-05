Liberia: Ldea Arrests Over 500 Suspects in Ganta

Nimba, Liberia — Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency arrest over 500 suspected drug addicts in Ganta.

- The Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA) in Nimba County has arrested over 500 drug suspects in the commercial city of Ganta.

The suspects were arrested on Friday and Saturday, respectively, while in possession of huge quantities of drugs, including Marijuana and Kush, among others.

Addressing local Journalists in his office in Ganta on Friday, the LDEA Nimba County Commander, Abraham OKai Payne, said his leadership will focus on making Nimba drugs-free but seeks the involvement of all Liberians in the fight against substances in Liberia.

"The President of Liberia, Ambassador Joseph Boakai, who has mandated my Boss, Director Abraham Kromah, who also mandated me to move to Nimba County to implement such an order, will not allow anyone involved in drug activities. Commander Payne said that I'm willing to work with Nimbaians, including Liberians, to combat drugs in this county.

He emphasized that his administration would work with locales to restore the hope of young people, often referred to as future leaders who predominantly in drug abuse.

He revealed that the LDEA arrested additional suspects, including motorcyclists and an eight years old boy consuming drugs at various ghettoes in Ganta.

Meanwhile, the suspects are expected to join others sent to the Ganta Magisterial Court for prosecution.