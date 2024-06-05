Liberia: Man, 41, Arrested With Drugs in River Gee County

A 41-year-old man has been arrested with a consignment of dangerous substances valued at US$17,000.00.

By Patrick N. Mensah, Maryland County

Fishtown, River Gee, Liberia, June 4, 2024 - Officers of the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA) in River Gee County have arrested a 41-year-old man identified as Ansu Sasay for smuggling drugs valued more than USD17,000. The substance is believed to be Kush, a dangerous drug.

Suspect Ansu Sasay was arrested on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at the Gbeapo Kanweaken Joint Security Checkpoint while en route from Monrovia to River Gee County.

He is said to be a Jacob Town, Paynesville resident but was arrested while traveling to the southeast following a tipoff.

Speaking with reporters, Operative Victor Zarway of the LDEA River Gee County detachment said the arrest of Suspect Ansu Sasay is the result of intelligence received that Ansu had boarded a vehicle with huge unlawful drugs to be sold in River Gee County.

The suspect is undergoing LDEA interrogation, as he was caught right-handedly at Kanweaken Check Point with dangerous substances that harm human lives.

Suspect Ansu alleges that the drugs belong to an unidentified businessman in Gbeapo Kanweaken.

Suspect Barley is currently undergoing preliminary investigation in Fish Town, River Gee County, pending prosecution.

Meanwhile, LDEA Deputy Commander Samuel Kollubah says they're committed to pursuing justice and ensuring that individuals involved in unlawful drug sales or smuggling are held liable for their actions.

The Deputy Commander called on the relevant authority to adequately support the LDEA, as lack of mobility impedes the detachment.

He cautioned that if the Government of Liberia failed in the fight against drugs or revisited the law on drugs, the future generations of Liberia would be damaged before 2030.

For his part, LDEA Commander Jusu Kiadii thanked residents of River Gee for their cooperation and urged them to continue to help expose drug dealers and users in the county.