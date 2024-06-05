Nigeria: Tinubu's Horse, 'Renewed Hope' Wins 2024 Bida Horse Racing Tourney

President Bola Tinubu's horse, nicknamed "Renewed Hope" has retained its title as Africa's fastest horse, winning the first position at the 2024 edition of the horse racing tournament held in Bida, Niger State.

Tinubu's horse was the defending champion, topping the winners' list at both 2022 and 2023 editions of the competition.

The first, second and third positions took home N700,000, N500,000 and N300,000 cash prizes.

Speaking at the event, Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago congratulated the president's horse for retaining the title as the defending champion at the competition.

Bago commended Etsu Nupe and Chairman of Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, and other stakeholders for sustaining the annual horse racing in Bida.

In his remarks, the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, said efforts would be intensified to strengthen the cultural norms and values of the people through sports, to prevent cultures and traditions from going extinct.

"The race, which is traditional in nature, further provided an opportunity for the display of cultures as various cultural activities were on display," the Etsu Nupe added.

He announced that the fourth edition of the tournament will be held in Kaduna on June 26 this year.

The Coordinator, National Horse Racing Federation of Nigeria, the Sarkin Dawaki Nupe, Alhaji Abubakar Mustapha-Bida, said steps were being taken to domesticate the competition in all parts of the country.