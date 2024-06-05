West Africa: Nigeria's Healthtracka Selected for Google's Ai for Health Programme

Google for Startups has announced 24 startups selected for the 2024 cohort of the Growth Academy: AI for Health programme.

The programme is designed to support high-potential startups across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) that are leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionise healthcare and medical research.

Among the selected startups are Nigeria's Healthtracka, Kenya's Thalia Psychotherapy and TibuHealth, and South Africa's Zoie Health.

These companies exemplify the potential of AI to address pressing healthcare challenges in sub-Saharan Africa, advancing mental health integration, providing accessible outpatient services and delivering affordable healthcare to underserved populations.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 116 million people across Africa were already estimated to be living with mental health conditions pre-pandemic and as things stand, there are fewer than two mental health workers for every 100,000 people.

Thalia Psychotherapy's AI-powered chatbot provides initial assessments and therapy sessions, increasing access to mental health support in a region with a critical shortage of mental health professionals. TibuHealth, on the other hand, delivers affordable outpatient services via "minute clinics" in partner pharmacies in high-density neighbourhoods.

Dorothy Ooko, Head of Communications and Public Affairs, Google, Africa said, "We are committed to supporting the growth of innovative startups, particularly those that are leveraging AI to address critical healthcare challenges.

"The Growth Academy: AI for Health programme is a testament to this commitment, and we are excited to see the impact these startups will have on the future of healthcare."

Ooko said the three-month programme will provide participants with intensive training, mentorship and networking opportunities. Startups will benefit from workshops on best practices for AI, leadership development, responsible innovation, product design and customer acquisition.

Additionally, Google experts from Research, Health, Verily, Fitbit, and DeepMind will offer one-on-one mentorship sessions and technical project support.