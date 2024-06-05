Nigeria: Paediatricians Seek Children's Protection From Tobacco Exposure, Use

Paediatricians have urged parents and teachers to safeguard children from tobacco use and its harmful effects.

The call came after a week-long programme organised by the Nigeria Tobacco-Free School Initiative (NTFSI) in selected secondary schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NTFSI is seen as a crucial strategy for tobacco control and prevention during childhood.

Prof. Edwin Eseigbe, leading a group of paediatricians from the Paediatric Association of Nigeria (PAN), emphasised the importance of protecting children from the influence of the tobacco industry.

The health experts highlighted the detrimental impacts of tobacco use and exposure during childhood, such as birth defects, impaired brain development, sudden infant death syndrome, respiratory diseases, and cancer.

They also discussed new strategies used by the tobacco industry to attract children to tobacco products, underscoring the need for action by all stakeholders in childcare to shield Nigerian children from these dangers.

Supported by the American Academy of Paediatrics (AAP) and the World Health Organisation (WHO), the NTFSI aims to maintain tobacco-free environments in Nigerian schools.

It focuses on raising awareness among teachers and students about the risks of tobacco, empowering students to reject tobacco, offering cessation services in schools, and advocating for tobacco prevention among relevant stakeholders.

During presentations at Kabusa Community Secondary School and Government Secondary School Garki, the expert team received a warm reception from school staff and students.