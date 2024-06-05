Nigeria: Akwa Utd Move Out of Relegation Zone, Compound Heartland's Woes

Troubled Akwa United have brightened their hopes of survival after defeating under-performing Heartland FC 2-0 in the match day 34 of the 2023/24 StarTimes-NPFL season.

The game played at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo saw both teams starting the game in the drop zone and were desperate for points to save their season.

Akwa United FC was the more determined from the start, taking the game to their nearly-relegated opponents in front of their jubilant fans.

Akwa United fought tirelessly in the first half to score the crucial opening goal, but the trio of Ubong Friday, Sani Suleiman, and Edidiong Ezekiel were unable to get through the Heartland FC defence, resulting in a goalless half.

The 'Promise Keepers' applied more pressure in the second half, therefore, it came as no surprise when experienced attacker Ubong Friday turned a defender inside the penalty area and fired home the opening goal.

Few minutes after his goal, Ubong Friday was responsible for the second goal when his pass intended for Sani Suleiman was turned home by an opposition defender to give Akwa United a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Ubong Friday has been involved in 10 goals from his 6 home games at since Akwa United returned to the 'Nest of Champions' in March.

The only game he did not get a goal involvement was the 1-0 loss against Doma United.

The rest of the match saw both teams cancel each others attempts, leaving Coach Babaganaru tutored Akwa United taking maximum points to climb out of the relegation zone.

With four games to the end of the 2023/2024 NPFL season, Akwa United occupy 14th spot with 43 points.