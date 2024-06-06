Nigeria: Kaduna Assembly Recommends El-Rufai's Probe for 'Fraud, Money Laundering'

The Kaduna House of Assembly Committee which probed alleged corruption and financial irregularities during the tenure of ex-Governor Nasir El-Rufai has submitted its report.

The chairman of the ad hoc committee, Henry Zacharia, presented the report during plenary on Wednesday.

The committee, tasked with investigating loans, grants, and project implementation from 2015 to 2023, said most loans obtained during El-Rufai's administration were not used for their intended purposes.

El-Rufai is yet to react to the allegations.

Due process, according to the Committee, was not followed in securing some of the loans.

The committee's report accused El-Rufai and his cabinet members of abuse of office, awarding contracts without due process, diverting public funds, and money laundering.

It also criticized the excessive borrowing during El-Rufai's tenure, which has plunged Kaduna State into heavy debt.

Receiving the report, the Speaker of the Kaduna House of Assembly, Yusuf Liman, said a total N423 billion was siphoned by the El-Rufai's administration while leaving the state with huge liabilities.

The committee recommended the investigation and prosecution of El-Rufai and other indicted officials by security and anti-corruption agencies.

The report called for the immediate suspension of the Kaduna State Commissioner of Finance, Shizer Badda, and the chairman of the state universal basic education board.

Additionally, the committee also urged thorough investigations into key appointees from the last administration.

Daily Trust had reported how Governor Ubah Sani said his administration was finding it difficult to pay workers' salaries because of the repayment of the state' huge debts.

The governor said the administration inherited $587 million, N85 billion, and 115 contractual liabilities from the administration of El-Rufai.

Sani lamented that due to the rise in the exchange rate, the state is now paying back almost triple what was borrowed by the previous administration.