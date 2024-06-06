Ghana, Liberia in Discussions On Free Roaming Arrangement

For Liberia, the agreement with Ghana would be it would be its first-ever roaming partnership

Ghana's National Communications Authority (NCA) and Liberian telecom authorities have begun discussions for a free-roaming arrangement to be implemented this year.

Officials from the Liberia Telecommunications Authority were in Ghana this week to fine-tune a preliminary agreement that will see both countries establish roaming services to enhance the telecommunications landscape.

In February, Ghana's Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, announced plans to establish bilateral ECOWAS roaming service with Togo, Benin, and the Gambia, following Ghana's successful implementation of a similar pact with Côte d'Ivoire in 2023.

For Liberia, the agreement with Ghana would be it would be its first-ever roaming partnership, local media reported.

"This is great news, the discussions underway from Accra, Ghana, with members of the Acting Board of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority. We look forward to more engagements; and more discussions with other member countries of ECOWAS in view of partnering with Liberia for this roaming at zero cost. So we are very excited and we look forward to more engagement," Liberia's Acting International Gateway Systems Commissioner Angela Cassell Bush is quoted to have said.