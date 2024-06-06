Nigeria: No Merger Talks With Any Party - PDP

5 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says it is not in merger or amalgamation talks with any political party or interest.

The party's National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba, disclosed this in a statement issued after the party's NWC 587th meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

Olugunagba said that while PDP was open to all Nigerians, including its former members who left for other parties, the party remained strong and formidable.

According to him, the party is capable of winning elections in a free, fair and transparent electoral process in Nigeria.

"The NWC acknowledges the influx of millions of Nigerians into our party in the ongoing party membership drive in all the electoral wards across the country.

"This further confirms that the PDP remains the party of choice for the majority of Nigerians.

"The public, teeming members of PDP and, of course, the international community should therefore, disregard any report suggesting any form of merger between the PDP and any other political party, as such is not in the contemplation of our great party," he said. (NAN)

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.