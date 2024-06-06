Nigeria: No Merger Talks With Any Party - PDP

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says it is not in merger or amalgamation talks with any political party or interest.

The party's National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba, disclosed this in a statement issued after the party's NWC 587th meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

Olugunagba said that while PDP was open to all Nigerians, including its former members who left for other parties, the party remained strong and formidable.

According to him, the party is capable of winning elections in a free, fair and transparent electoral process in Nigeria.

"The NWC acknowledges the influx of millions of Nigerians into our party in the ongoing party membership drive in all the electoral wards across the country.

"This further confirms that the PDP remains the party of choice for the majority of Nigerians.

"The public, teeming members of PDP and, of course, the international community should therefore, disregard any report suggesting any form of merger between the PDP and any other political party, as such is not in the contemplation of our great party," he said. (NAN)