Nigeria: Stomach Infrastructure More Important to Nigerians Now - Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday said stomach infrastructure was more important to Nigerians at this critical time.

The former President stated this while commissioning the 136 houses procured from the federal government by the Sokoto state government.

Obasanjo, who holds the traditional title of Yallaban Sokoto, commended the Governor of the state for transforming the state within his one year in office.

"When I arrived yesterday (Tuesday), I watched two programmes: the commissioning of road and the distribution of mechanical items necessary for agricultural business.

"Governor, after you have taken care of infrastructures, what I called the hard infrastructures which are the roads, transportation, water, sanitation and houses. The next important thing, infact, the more important thing is what we in Nigeria call stomach infrastructure.

"Personal security, food security and health security are what are more important to Nigerians now," he said

Obasanjo, however, encouraged Governor Ahmed Aliyu to continue working for the betterment of the state and citizenry.

Earlier, Governor Aliyu said the houses were procured at the cost of N1.8 billion from the federal government in addition to N233.2 million spent on perimeter fencing.

"When we came on board, we didn't inherit a single house because all the governmnt houses were sold out by the immediate past administration without building a single one.

"And there is no record of how the houses were sold and where the money are kept," he said.