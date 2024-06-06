Nigeria: Alleged Corruption - Court Grants Alternative Means to Serve Ganduje, Family

A Kano State High Court 7 sitting on Miller Road has granted an order for substituted service on the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, in the alleged corruption case running into billions of naira.

The presiding judge, Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu, granted the order after intense legal arguments between counsel for both parties, Nuraini Jimoh (SAN) and Barrister Zaharadeen Kofar Mata respectively.

Daily Trust reported that the State Chief Judge, Justice Dije Abdu Aboki, had transferred the case of the alleged corruption involving Ganduje and seven others from the Court 4 sitting at Audu Bako presided over by Justice Usman Malam Na'abba to Court 7.

Ganduje, wife, son and five others were charged with eight counts bordering on alleged bribery, diversion and misappropriation of funds, among others running into billions of naira.

Aside from Ganduje and family members, other parties in the suit are Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Ltd, Safari Textiles Ltd and Lesage General Enterprises.

The Kano State Government, in the criminal suit filed against the respondents, said it had assembled 15 witnesses to testify against them on the eight-count charge.

Ruling on the substituted service means request by the prosecution counsel, Barrister Mata, on Wednesday, Justice Aliyu granted the order that Ganduje, his wife, and others should be served through placement in national dailies with wide circulation.

The judge then adjourned the case to July 11th for the counsel to address the court on their evidence of appearances and also for continuation of hearing.