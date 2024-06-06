Nigeria: Federal Govt to Launch Contest for Production of New National Anthem

5 June 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Samson Elijah

The Federal Government has announced plan to call for entries for the production of the new national anthem with an authentic Nigerian melody.

This was disclosed by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Addressing journalists during the presentation of the official version of the new national anthem, Director General of NOA, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said the event was organised to clarify any doubt about the anthem's correct lyrics as contained in the Act signed by the President.

He said, "The NOA will call for entries for the production of an authentic Nigerian melody, taking into consideration the indigenous instrumentation of the Nigerian people.

"The effective date for the entries and the procedure will be announced through NOA channels in the coming week."

According to him, the new national anthem aligns with the nation's ideology and has received much commendation from well-meaning Nigerians.

While clarifying line three of the anthem, he said, "We call the attention of Nigerians to line three of the first stanza, which reads: 'Though tribes and tongues may differ.' Note that the words 'tribes' and 'tongues' are plural.

"We also want you to note that line five of the first stanza reads: 'Nigerians all, are proud to serve.' The word 'are,' and not 'and,' is correct."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.