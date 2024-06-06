Nigeria: Customs, Army Repel Smuggling Gang Attack in Lagos

5 June 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
The officers were carrying out anti-smuggling operations when the incident occurred.

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit, Zone A (FOU A), has confirmed an attack by smugglers on its personnel and the Nigerian Army while carrying out anti-smuggling operations.

According to a press statement signed by the Unit's Public Relations Officer, Theophilus Duniya, on Tuesday, the incident occurred on Sunday, 2 June at approximately 3 a.m.

"A joint patrol team comprising FOU A personnel and some soldiers intercepted a boat carrying smuggled rice and vehicles by the waterside in Badagry, Lagos State. While evacuating the goods, a group of men, led by an individual armed with dangerous weapons, attacked the team, injuring Customs Officers and a Soldier.

"The personnel acting in self-defence maimed the leader of the gang to prevent him from inflicting more injuries on the personnel and was evacuated for immediate medical attention.

While commending the Officers for their bravery and professional conduct, the Comptroller of FOU A, Kola Oladeji, urged parents and community leaders to discourage their wards from engaging in criminal activities."The Comptroller of FOU A, Oladeji, commended the Army and Customs personnel for their bravery and professional conduct in the face of a dangerous attack."

He reiterated the unit's commitment to combating smuggling. He urged parents and community leaders to discourage their wards from engaging in criminal activities that could put their well-being and other citizens at risk.

